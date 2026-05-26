Hinduja Foundation & King’s College London Launch Scholarships For Indian Students In Healthcare Technology & MedTech Innovation | X / @hindujagroup

London: An India-UK education collaboration in the healthcare and innovation sphere launched its latest round of scholarships for Indian students to pursue higher studies at King's College London.

Hinduja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Hinduja Group conglomerate, had struck its partnership with one of the UK's leading universities two years ago with a vision to improve healthcare outcomes in both countries.

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As part of the tie-up, scholarships are offered to students domiciled in India to pursue full four-year PhD studentships in healthcare technologies at the School of Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Sciences and one-year MSc MedTech Innovation and Entrepreneurship at King’s College London.

"Guided by our philosophy of 'Act Local, Think Global', we believe investing in future-ready talent is essential to building resilient healthcare systems in India that are aligned with global standards, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat," said Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Foundation.

"Through this partnership, we aim to enable Indian students to access global expertise. The focus is on strengthening India's capabilities in healthcare and expanding the scope of knowledge and research linked to India. Over the long term, the objective is to advance India's role in the global healthcare landscape," he said.

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While three PhD and two MSc "Hinduja Scholars" started their studies at King's College London in October last year, one PhD scholar joined in February 2026. Applications are now open for four PhDs and five MSc scholarships for the coming 2026-2027 academic year, starting in October.

“The Hinduja Scholarship is available to offer holders of the MSc MedTech Innovation & Entrepreneurship who are domiciled in India. It provides either partial or full tuition coverage," said King's College London.

"This scholarship is part of a strategic partnership between the Hinduja Foundation and King’s College London, aimed at advancing healthcare education, training and research. Through initiatives like the Hinduja-King’s Health Partners Academy, this collaboration supports the next generation of healthcare professionals and biomedical innovators in both India and the UK, helping to develop cutting-edge medical technologies," the university states.

While the partial-tuition scholarship covers 80 per cent of the international student tuition fees, four partial-tuition scholarships cover 50 per cent of the international student tuition fees.

The scholarships are designed to empower Indian students with access to global expertise, real-world healthcare environments, and innovation-led learning, enabling them to address critical clinical needs and contribute to the future of healthcare in India and globally at King’s College London, which has a reputation of excellence in education and research.

The Hinduja Foundation said the partnership is reflective of its commitment to drive “positive and sustainable change through impactful research, outstanding education and service to society, both in the UK and globally”.

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The Hinduja Group operates in 38 countries with investments across several sectors, including mobility, digital technology, banking and financial services, media, project development, lubricants and specialty chemicals, energy, real estate, trading, and healthcare.

Its foundation, established as a public charitable trust in Mumbai in 1968, was created in keeping with the philanthropic principles of the group’s founder – Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja – and operates across the fields of education, healthcare, water stewardship, sustainable rural development, social welfare, arts, culture and sports.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)