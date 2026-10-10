Himsri Boro Death Case: Andhra Pradesh SIT Deploys Forensic Teams, Dog Squads And Drones To Probe Assamese Student’s Death Near Railway Tracks |

Amaravati: An Andhra Pradesh Police SIT along with a clues team, dog squads and drone teams, is investigating the death of an Assamese student whose body was found near a railway track in the Srikakulam district.

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Himsri Boro's body was found on October 7 near Penubarthi village, on the right side of the tracks between Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road, said an official release late on Friday.

"The Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, along with a Special Investigation Team visited the crime scene and conducted enquiries. RFSL team, clues team, dog squads and drone teams inspected the scene of offence and areas along the railway track to unearth the clues if any," it said.

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Incidentally, Boro, who was studying BBA in Guwahati, arrived in Visakhapatnam on August 16 with a 10-member dance group of two men and eight women.

The group was stationed at Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, earning around Rs 2,000 per person per day.

Five members of the group had returned to Assam while five remained, the release said, adding that when Boro had attempted to return to Assam on October 6, she had missed her train, Silchar Express.

She stayed at the railway station and boarded the late-running Vivek Express scheduled at 11:50 pm and contacted college friend Jyothi Chowdari for ticketing aid, who alerted schoolmate Eswar from Raghu Engineering College, the release said.

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Due to distance, Eswar had requested his friend Abhinash to assist Boro.

He had reached Visakhapatnam Railway Station and procured a general ticket for the deceased.

Vivek Express arrived at 1:30 am and the ticket collector denied Boro's request for a third AC sleeper berth while two AC coach attendants demanded Rs 4,000 without giving any assurance.

Boro hurriedly boarded the moving and overcrowded train coach alone without any male companion at 2:39 am on October 7.

She had called Chowdari complaining of misbehaviour by some boys and the call got disconnected later, the release said.

Immediately, Chowdari informed classmate Anoop Tiwari, who lodged a complaint via Railway Helpline 139 and when the train reached Srikakulam Road Station at 3:56 am, railway assistant sub-inspector V Aruna and staff searched the front and rear sections of the coach but could not trace Boro, it said.

An inter-station alert was also issued, prompting railway police to notify Palasa Railway Station to verify the complaint.

Later, railway police inspected the train and recovered Boro's luggage from the S2 coach while a co-passenger claimed that Boro had "fallen from the running train," the release said.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors had conducted a postmortem on Boro's body on record while the probe continues to unearth further clues, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)