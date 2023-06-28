How Tea Seller's Son Himanshu Hooda Beat All Odds To Study In IIT Bombay

Himanshu Hooda | Zee News

Indian Institute of Technology is one of the highly pretigious engineering colleges in India, and to secure a seat there is a matter of pride. This pride is gained by Himanshu Hooda. But what's the catch? Himanshu comes from a not so well put family background. 23-year-old Himanshu is a tea-seller's son who cracked the competitive Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam.

Following that, Hooda also secured an All-India Rank of 205. Based on his scores, he also received M.Tech programme offers from both IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore.

Himanshu Hooda's Academic Background:

This bright student completed his Bachelor of Technology at YMCA Faridabad in 2022. He excelled in his academic career and scored 90% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics during his senior year of secondary school at Mahendra Model School.

Himanshu was fixated to crack the advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), he also prepared for it after completing his 10th and 12th grades. However, he was unsuccessful.

Moreover, given the family background, he had to face a number of financial difficulties too. His family lived on rent in a housing authority colony and Om Prakash, his father took a Rs 15 lakh loan to pay for his son’s education.

Looking back, Himanshu also mentioned that he always wanted to help his family in every way possible. He used to serve tea to customers at his father’s kiosk. Interestingly, he was at his father’s tea stall when the GATE result was announced.