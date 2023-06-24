Mumbai News: IIT Bombay to Build Three New Hostels of 1,100 Capacity

IIT Bombay | iit.ac.in

Mumbai: Indian Institute of technology (IIT) Bombay on Saturday conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for a 1,100 room hostel complex.

The boarding facility, dubbed 'Project Evergreen', is being constructed by the institute in collaboration of its two alumni organisations - IITB Alumni Association (IITBAA) and IITB Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) in USA. This hostel complex will comprise 3 hostels -- Hostel 7, Hostel 8, and a women’s Hostel 21 -- and shall be constructed on the grounds of erstwhile Hostel 8. This facility will include rooms, courtyards, study rooms, dining areas and other facilities.

"During the last two decades, the number of students on campus has increased from 3,000 to more than 13,000. There is, therefore, a critical need to build housing capacity for the growing number of students," IIT Bombay said in a statement.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay said, “This visionary project marks a significant milestone in IIT Bombay's journey towards providing top-notch living facilities for our growing student community. With the support of our passionate alumni, we are confident in realizing our mission to create an environment that promotes a well-rounded living experience for our students."