Himachal Pradesh: Una Deputy Commissioner Issues Advisory To All Schools For Safety Against Bees, Wasps And Mite Nests On Premises

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Friday issued an advisory to principals and administrations of all government and private schools in the district to ensure safety against bees, wasps, and other insects within school premises. | X @ANI & Representational IMage

Una (HP), April 10: Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Friday issued an advisory to principals and administrations of all government and private schools in the district to ensure safety against bees, wasps, and other insects within school premises.

In a letter to heads of educational institutions, he said instances of beehives, wasp nests, and colonies of 'rangar' (mite) at school premises including building rooftops, trees, vacant rooms, storage areas, verandas, and surrounding areas, are frequently observed.

He said such nests can pose a potential threat to the safety of students, teachers, staff, and general public residing in the vicinity of the schools, directing school administrations to exercise caution and ensure that necessary preventive measures are implemented in a timely manner.

The deputy commissioner ordered that regular cleanliness must be maintained throughout the school premises including classrooms, rooftops, verandas, store rooms, restrooms, surrounding trees, and the vicinity of the school boundary wall, to minimise the likelihood of insects forming nests.

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Further, periodic inspections should be conducted. If a beehive, or wasp and rangar nest is found to be forming or present at any location, the school administration should seek assistance from the local civic body to have it removed safely.

In this regard, students should also be sensitised periodically and instructed not to approach beehives or wasp nests, not throw stones at them, and refrain from any form of tampering.

In view of students' safety, areas with potential risk should be temporarily restricted, the advisory said, directing necessary preventive and safety measures.

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