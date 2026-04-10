NTA Declares NITTT February 2026 Results At nittt.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here

NTA NITTT February 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination for February 2026. The results were declared on April 10, 2026, and are now available on the official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to check the result

NTA NITTT February 2026 Results: Exam conducted in multiple sessions

The NITTT February 2026 examination for Batch-12 candidates was held on February 21, 22, 27 and 28, 2026. The test was conducted in eight sessions through an internet-based mode with remote proctoring.

As per official data, a total of 8,013 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 7,583 candidates appeared.

NTA NITTT February 2026 Results: Scorecards available online

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official portal using their login credentials.

The NTA clarified that its role is limited to conducting the examination, processing the results, and declaring them. The Module Completion Certificate will be provided separately by NITTT in due course.

NTA NITTT February 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Here are some steps that candidates should follow to see their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website – nittt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NITTT Feb 2026 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Provide your Application Number and DOB (Date of Birth)

Step 4: Verify the details and see your scorecard

Step 5: Save your scorecard on your computer

Direct link to check the result

NTA NITTT February 2026 Results: Checking results on official website

According to NTA, candidates should visit the official website of NITTT to get more updates on certificate etc. With the declaration of the result, candidates can proceed further in the process of obtaining their certification from NITTT.