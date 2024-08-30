Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared | Representational Pic

The provisional round 1 seat allocation result for NEET UG counselling has been made public by Atal Medica and Research University, AMRU Himachal Pradesh. Applicants who took part in the counselling procedure can access their allotment status in PDF format on the official website, amruhp.ac.in.

Official Notice

The official notice reads, ‘’It is for information to all candidates that the Provisional Seat Allocation of MBBS/BDS course is released. Any discrepancy in the seat allocation may be immediately informed on counselling.amruhp@gmail.com before 01:00 PM 30.08.2024’’

‘’The candidates are further informed that the Provisional seat allocation is only indicative innature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat on the basis of provisional merit and it cannot be challenged before the court of law,’’ it added.

How to check?

-Go to the official website amruhp.ac.in

-On the homepage, click the HP NEET round 1 preliminary allotment list.

-The screen will display a PDF.

-See and download

-Preserve it for future use.

Required Documents:



-NEET UG 2024 admit card

-NEET UG 2024 scorecard

-NEET UG 2024 rank card

-Class 10 and 12 marksheets

-Class 10 and 12 pass certificates

-Domicile certificate (if applicable)

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-Identity Proof (Aadhaar card, Passport, etc)

-Passport-sized photographs

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-Medical certificate (if applicable)

-Bank account details and fee payment receipt

The student's name, the name of the institute, the merit number, the application number, the degree, the allotment quota, and the allotment category are all included in the HP NEET 2024 tentative seat allocation list. The seat allocation result for the HP NEET UG counselling 2024 will be made available for admission to 85% of the Himachal Pradesh state-quota MBBS and BDS seats.