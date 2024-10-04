Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 1088 Constable Positions; Check Salary, Class 12 Pass Outs Eligible!

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC 2024 | Official Website

The hiring procedure for 1088 constable positions in several departments has begun, according to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission HPPSC. Applicants who fulfil the requirements can submit their applications online at www.hppsc.hp.gov.in, the official website. The applications for these positions are being accepted till October 31.



With this recruitment campaign, the commission hopes to fill 1,088 positions in total. Of which, 380 openings are for female constables and 708 are for male constables.

Candidates will have to go through multiple rounds of the selection process, which will include a written test, physical test, document verification, and medical examination.

Salary

Candidates can anticipate salary between Rs 20,200 and Rs 64,000.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 26.

Candidates must have completed Class 12 and Matriculation from any Himachal Pradesh-based institution, school, or board in order to be eligible.

How to apply?



-Applicants must go to hppsc.hp.gov.in, the HPPSC's official website.

-Next, search for and click the link on the homepage for HPPSC Constable Recruitment 2024.

-Applicants must fill out a new page with the necessary information, including their personal and academic background.

-Carefully review and send in the application.

-Upload and scan all required files, then click the submit button.

-After finishing, print off a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

Screening process

Post the physical and written test, candidates will have to appear for document verification. The Commission's Rules of Business provide that the successful candidates for the written and physical exams will be shortlisted according to the zones of consideration for document verification, which will be completed by the Department of Police.



Then, following recommendations from the H.P. Public Service Commission, the Himachal Pradesh Police Department will arrange and carry out a medical examination.