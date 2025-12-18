 Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Himachal Pradesh government has extended the deadline for annual functions in government schools to December 31, 2025, as a one-time relaxation. No events will be allowed beyond this date. Schools missing the November 30 deadline must report reasons by January 15, 2026. Strict compliance and disciplinary action against defaulters have been mandated.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh government has made it clear that no annual programmes will be allowed in government secondary and elementary schools beyond December 31, 2025, while granting a one-time extension for the ongoing academic session.

Notification Issued

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government has permitted schools to hold their annual functions up to December 31 this year only, as a special relaxation. The earlier government deadline for conducting annual programmes was November 30, 2025.

The Directorate has categorically stated that this is a one-time extension and that no further permission will be granted under any circumstances after December 31, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 4-Year-Old Son In Tragic Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Flags 'Severe Crisis' As US Tariffs Hit State Exports, Writes To PM Modi
article-image

The order also directs all government schools that failed to organise their annual programmes before the November 30 cut-off to submit a detailed, school-wise report. The report must explain the compelling reasons for the delay and be sent to the Directorate of School Education by January 15, 2026.

District authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the government directions by all heads of institutions. The notification warns that failure to adhere to the instructions will invite strict disciplinary action against the defaulting officials.

The order was issued by the Director of School Education, Himachal Pradesh, and is applicable across the state.

Read Also
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For...
article-image

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu fulfilled a promise made to underprivileged children of Dharamshala after the CM gave as many as 160 children residing in slum settlements and studying at Tong Len School in the Sarah area of Dharamshala the opportunity to watch the India-South Africa T20 International cricket match live at the stadium.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this gesture was in keeping with the assurances made by the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Dharamshala. For these children, who come from families with limited means, watching an international cricket match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium was nothing short of a dream come true.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social...

Odisha: 3 Minors, 8 Staffers Held In Murder Of Tribal Student At Kalinga Institute Of Social...

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Mumbai: Fake Registration Scam Involving School Bus Busted In Mulund; RTO Seizes Vehicle...

Mumbai: Fake Registration Scam Involving School Bus Busted In Mulund; RTO Seizes Vehicle...

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check...

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check...