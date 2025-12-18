Himachal Pradesh Govt Sets Final Deadline For School Annual Functions By Dec 31, 2025

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | X @SukhuSukhvinder

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh government has made it clear that no annual programmes will be allowed in government secondary and elementary schools beyond December 31, 2025, while granting a one-time extension for the ongoing academic session.

Notification Issued

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government has permitted schools to hold their annual functions up to December 31 this year only, as a special relaxation. The earlier government deadline for conducting annual programmes was November 30, 2025.

The Directorate has categorically stated that this is a one-time extension and that no further permission will be granted under any circumstances after December 31, 2025.

The order also directs all government schools that failed to organise their annual programmes before the November 30 cut-off to submit a detailed, school-wise report. The report must explain the compelling reasons for the delay and be sent to the Directorate of School Education by January 15, 2026.

District authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the government directions by all heads of institutions. The notification warns that failure to adhere to the instructions will invite strict disciplinary action against the defaulting officials.

The order was issued by the Director of School Education, Himachal Pradesh, and is applicable across the state.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu fulfilled a promise made to underprivileged children of Dharamshala after the CM gave as many as 160 children residing in slum settlements and studying at Tong Len School in the Sarah area of Dharamshala the opportunity to watch the India-South Africa T20 International cricket match live at the stadium.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this gesture was in keeping with the assurances made by the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Dharamshala. For these children, who come from families with limited means, watching an international cricket match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium was nothing short of a dream come true.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)