Himachal Pradesh Board To Release Class 10, 12 Results On April 29 | Representative pic

The HP board Class 12 result 2024 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The HP Board 12th result 2024 is reportedly scheduled to be revealed on April 29. Students can use the official website, hpbose.org, to download the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result 2024.



The HPBOSE 12th result 2024 is released by the board as a draft online. Students will then need to pick up their original grade reports from their individual schools.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass an exam in a certain subject, students need to receive at least 33 percent of the possible points in that subject. In the HP Board 12th exams in 2024, students must also receive an aggregate score of 33% to pass.

How to download marksheet?

Students wishing to obtain the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th result 2024 will need to provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and birthdate.



-Visit hpbose.org, the official website.

-Select the HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 link from the homepage.

-Send in the roll number

-The screen will display the HP Board 12th Results 2024.

-Open the scorecard and download it.

-Save a physical copy for your files in the future.

The HPBOSE Class 12 exams 2024 were administered by the board using pen and paper between March 1 and March 28.