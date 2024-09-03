 Himachal Pradesh: 6 Accused Arrested For Assaulting Trainee Doctors At Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Released On Bail
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh: 6 Accused Arrested For Assaulting Trainee Doctors At Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Released On Bail

Himachal Pradesh: 6 Accused Arrested For Assaulting Trainee Doctors At Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College Released On Bail

The accused were produced in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mandi Gitika Kapila on Monday and were given bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandi (HP): All six people arrested in connection with assaulting trainee doctors and creating nuisance in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Saturday late night were released on bail.

The accused were produced in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mandi Gitika Kapila on Monday and were given bail subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each, police said.

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police...
article-image

About The Incident

A group of people in two vehicles had entered the medical college premises late on Saturday night and assaulted trainee doctors who also retaliated.

FPJ Shorts
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
Mumbai: KEM Hospital's First Heart Transplant Patient Dies After 40 Days
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
What's Special About Sabyasachi's New 'The Nani' Bucket Bag Collection, Know The Whopping Prize Range
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Zooms More Than 7% On NSE After Securing A Contract With NHIDCL
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Zooms More Than 7% On NSE After Securing A Contract With NHIDCL

The six accused had engaged in a quarrel and scuffle causing simple injuries to medical college students. Later, the college students gathered and thrashed the accused and damaged their vehicles.

The Balh police had registered a case under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insults) of BNS, the police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Sees Sharp Rise In Student Suicides, Up 58 Pc From 2021 To 2023

Odisha Sees Sharp Rise In Student Suicides, Up 58 Pc From 2021 To 2023

Himachal Pradesh: 6 Accused Arrested For Assaulting Trainee Doctors At Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur...

Himachal Pradesh: 6 Accused Arrested For Assaulting Trainee Doctors At Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur...

1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More...

1,000 Cops Raid Students Flat At SRM University, Chennai: Find Illegal Drugs, Pills, Ganja & More...

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 Declared, Check Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 Declared, Check Here

From 6LPA To 4LPA, IIT Bombay Sees A Rough Placement As Only 75% Students Secure Jobs Through Campus...

From 6LPA To 4LPA, IIT Bombay Sees A Rough Placement As Only 75% Students Secure Jobs Through Campus...