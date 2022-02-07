Hijab row: Karnataka Education Minister allows students back on campus as "Courtesy"

Karnataka State primary and high school Education Minister BC Nangesh on Monday said the students wearing Hijab in Kundapura were allowed to enter college premises as a "courtesy" while maintaining that uniform code be allowed.

"Students protesting outside the campus were allowed inside as a courtesy. They were asked to respect the uniform and attend classes. They chose to sit in a separate classroom and continue to protest. Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes," the state Education Minister said.

The Minister said that it is Indian culture to welcome guests that the students were asked to come inside the campus while they were protesting outside the government PU college against the prohibition of wearing Hijab. While the students were allowed to enter the college premises, no classes took place.

"Ours is not a Pakistani culture. It is Indian culture. These girls aren't aware of the school norms and customs, and they will understand later," Nagesh told media persons here today.

The Minister made it clear that the students will need to follow the rules. "They will not be allowed in classrooms at any cost. This is happening only in Kundapura. They were sitting on the road. The MLA himself has taken the decision on humanitarian grounds to allow students back in their premises," he added.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:50 PM IST