Here's why President Droupadi Murmu was left impressed by Doon University, Dehradun

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo
Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday praised Doon University for teaching Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari to students and said local dialects were precious to India's cultural heritage. "It is the only university in the state that teaches Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari, apart from five foreign languages such as Chinese, Spanish, German, Japanese and French, to its students," she said at the university's third convocation.

"Local dialects are a priceless part of our cultural heritage," she said. Ms Murmu also urged the students at the convocation to speak in their mother tongues at home. "If we don't speak our mother tongue, our identity will be lost. However high we may go in our chosen field of activity, we should not get away from our roots," she said. Ms Murmu said she was taught as a child that those who could not love their mother, mother tongue and motherland could not be called wise.

The president also said India was ruled by foreigners but the entire world was looking towards the country now because of Indians' love for their homeland and its ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family). The president also praised the university for implementing the New Education Policy saying it was a significant step towards making India a knowledge superpower. "It is good that the university is committed to preparing the youth for the challenges of the 21st century because they are going to play a big role in achieving the national target of joining the league of developed nations over the next 75 years," Ms Murmu added.

