Here's what NYT said about Manish Sisodia, Delhi education model

NYT front page story on Delhi education model

Delhi: A hubbub has taken over the country as the Indian capital’s Education Model was splashed across the front page of this morning’s New York Times. The page 1 article speaks about the upliftment of Delhi’s Education Model, owing to which the civilians have started preferring public schools over private ones.

Delhi’s sanitised and spruced-up public schools have given students an additional push to attend school regularly, according to the report by NYT. Apart from being a value addition to their lives, the article states how education acts as an escape from the cycle of poverty for many in Delhi.

Delhi’s Education Minister and Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party was featured in the article for his unannounced quality inspections in public schools. Shortly after which, the minister was raided by the CBI over the centre's claims of corruption in the liquor policy of the Union Territory.

"Today, Manish Sisodia was declared the best Education Minister in the world but a CBI team reached his residence to conduct a raid. It wasn't easy to appear on the front page of New York Times and bring an Education Revolution in Delhi," said Delhi CM Kejriwal while defending Sisodia and holding a copy of the page 1 story.

The Opposition party, BJP's officials have taken to Twitter to point out that the same piece had appeared in Dubai’s Khaleej Times, suggesting that the news appearing on the front page of the New York Times was paid for.