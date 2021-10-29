Here's a 6-step guide to prepare for your CAT 2021 examinations

To crack CAT (Common Admission Test), it requires a lot of hard work and dedication. But cracking it needs no rocket science. Apart from rigorous studying, applying logic and trusting one's own instincts are the two important things to keep in mind while preparing for a competitive exam like CAT.



FPJ spoke to the coaching institute faculty to get tips for the CAT aspirants. Below are some of the tips that CAT candidates can follow to crack the exam.

Preparations Tips To Crack CAT exam:

1. Choose your notes wisely: There is a lot of study material available. Either the candidates get confused on what notes to refer or they may tend to get too ambitious and refer to as much study material as they get. On this Pranav Pant, faculty at QA and DILR at Byju’s says, “Having too many choices creates psychological stress. People find it tiring to decide upon things and often are less satisfied despite making a good choice. In order to make the right choice, candidates must do some research on their own like syllabus, previous year pattern, etc. The study material they choose should be comprehensive. They should trust themselves and be satisfied with the choice they make. At most, they can refer to one additional material.”



2. Go with the right study method: Given the quantity of content, using a simplified study method is important to avoid confusion. Mr. Gourav Gupta, faculty at Endeavour classes, Thane, gave some basic steps to follow while studying:



- Learn the concepts

- Practice the questions

- Test yourself using topic/section/full-length tests

- Keep bookmarking the important concepts and some good questions. Revise the concepts and questions periodically (every 15-20 days)

- It’s better to make a formula/concept copy for the QA section.

- Read newspapers from the very beginning, solve 4-5 RC passages on daily basis. Practice 4-5 LRDI sets at least 4 days a week.

3. Stop Studying, Start Revising: According to Mr. Pranav, Ideally one must stop studying anything new in the last 20-30 and start revising the concepts. “Even if one has covered 80-90 percent of the syllabus but has in-depth knowledge of the same, it should be good enough to sail through in the exam,” he added.

4. Don’ts for the preparation of CAT: Mr. Gourav Gupta has listed some of the Don’ts for the preparation of CAT.

- Do not give gaps or breaks in your preparation, else you will lose momentum

- Do not lose your morale especially at the initial stages. The studies are a little difficult, and you will take time to get hold of it.

- Do not underestimate the level of difficulty of CAT.

- Do not flood yourself with study material from different sources.

5. Keep Updated: Because of technology, keeping updated has surely become easier but it imposes a little too much content which is not really possible for a human brain to grasp it all. Mr. Pranav states ways of keeping oneself updated while preparing for CAT. “The best way to keep oneself updated is through newspapers. It is important to read relevant content. Current affairs pertaining to national and international affairs, business and economy, political and corporate appointments, science and technology, sports, awards and honours, government schemes, obituaries, etc. are some of the things tested in the exams. Avoid page 3 news. It is advisable to read the editorial section to build opinions on different current issues. This would help in GD PI,” he said.





6. Stay healthy and keep calm: CAT candidates study for nearly about 8 to 10 hours a day or even more than that. Frustration is likely to take over their minds. To study well, mind and body both need proper maintenance. Mr. Gourav says, “I have always advised all my students to maintain a body clock by fixing the time at which you sleep and wake up. Sleeping hours should be appropriate, not too much and not very less. Try to incorporate 45 minutes of any kind of exercise in your daily routine to relax your mind.”

The CAT 2021 is to be held on November 28 and IIM Ahmedabad is conducting the exam this year. The Admit Cards for the exam were released on October 27 and the official mock test of CAT 2021 is likely to release in the first week of November by IIM Ahmedabad.

