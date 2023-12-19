Heavy Rains Prompt Tamil Nadu to Declare Holiday in Tirunelveli District | Representative Image

Due to heavy rains in the state, Tamil Nadu has announced a holiday on December 20, tomorrow, in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district, ANI said in a post on social media site X.

Exams that were supposed to be held will be postponed, the post added citing the District Collector of Tirunelveli.

According to IMD forecasts, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could have thunderstorms and lightning strikes today.

Tamil Nadu | A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges of Tirunelveli district tomorrow (20th December). The exams that were to be held are also postponed: District Collector, Tirunelveli — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

All schools, colleges, and other educational facilities in the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi were closed by the government today, i.e. December 19. Many parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to have a lot of rain over the course of the next seven days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Tamil Nadu districts of Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari are predicted to get heavy rainfall.

Since Sunday morning, there has been uninterrupted rain in the Thoothukudi district, with rain reported in Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi, and other places.

The impact on daily living and educational activities has been exacerbated by the persistent mild to moderate rainfall that southern Tamil Nadu has been experiencing since Saturday.