Heavy Rain Triggers Severe Waterlogging In Vasai-Virar; Viva College Area Among Worst Affected | FP photo

​Vasai: Rain returned to the Vasai-Virar region this morning after a lull over the past few days. The sudden spell of heavy rainfall has triggered widespread waterlogging, causing severe inconvenience to daily commuters and residents.

​In several parts of Vasai-Virar, water accumulation on the roads has created river-like scenes. Vehicle drivers are being forced to navigate through deep water, leading to traffic slowdowns across major routes.

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Viva College Area Faces Major Waterlogging​

The area around Viva College has been severely affected, with heavy waterlogging causing major difficulties for both students and locals. Images from the ground show submerged pathways and restricted movement. Residents are now closely watching the local administration to see what immediate drainage measures will be implemented to clear the stagnant water.

​Meanwhile, rainfall was also reported across Mumbai and its adjoining suburbs today. The sudden intensity of the rain has started causing water accumulation in multiple low-lying areas. Authorities have advised citizens to take necessary precautions while traveling.

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