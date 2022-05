Today, in the presence of MoS Health Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the new outpatient and inpatient (OPD/IPD) blocks at Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospital.

The inauguration can be viewed on YouTube via the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke_YVYNANxA

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:22 PM IST