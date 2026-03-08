Headmistress Suspended In Chitrakoot After Viral Video Shows Her Being Massaged By Girl Students During School Hours

Authorities have suspended the headmistress of a primary school in Chitrakoot district after a video surfaced online showing girl students massaging her during school hours. | X @INDFightClub

Chitrakoot: Authorities have suspended the headmistress of a primary school in Chitrakoot district after a video surfaced online showing girl students massaging her during school hours.

The February 28 Incident in Karwi

The incident occurred at Primary School Naya Bazar Part-1 in the Karwi area on February 28. Madhu Kumari Rai, the headmistress, entered a classroom that morning and lay down on the floor. She then asked girl students in uniform to massage her back and sides.

Indian teacher getting massage from the students during school hours. What is your thought on this 🤔.. pic.twitter.com/nvATu31gbN — Indian Fight Club (@INDFightClub) March 6, 2026

In the viral clip, students sit on desks and press her back with their feet. Another segment shows them kneeling and using their hands. One student reportedly said she did not know how to massage. Rai allegedly instructed her to climb on her back and press with her feet. Rai later lay on her stomach as the student continued.

A school staff member recorded and shared the video on social media, where it quickly spread.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari RK Yadav took cognisance and suspended Rai with immediate effect. An inquiry will determine further action.

Rai denied the allegations and claimed the video was AI-generated.