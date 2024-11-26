 HBSE October Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Result OUT, Check Now!
The results can be found on bseh.org.in, the Haryana Board's official website.

Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
HBSE October Exam 2024 | Official Website

The results of the October 2024 exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Pupils who took the Senior Secondary (Class 12) and Secondary (Class 10) exams can now get their marksheets and view their results online. The results can be found on bseh.org.in, the Haryana Board's official website.

How to check?

By entering their roll number, exam type (Secondary or Senior Secondary), name, parents' names, and birthdate, students can access them.

-Go to bseh.org.in, the Haryana Board's official website.
-Find the "Secondary/Senior Secondary (HOS) Examination October 2024" results link on the homepage.
-Select the appropriate link.
-Enter your name, date of birth, mother's and father's names, roll number, and exam type.
-The screen will reveal your marksheet.
-Save the marksheet to your computer for later use.

Students' name, roll number, registration number, district, student category, stream of study, theoretical and practical marks earned, result status, grade, CGPA, topics taken, and total marks earned are all included in the scorecards. Students should check these details carefully.

The dates of the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exams were October 16–24 and October 16–November 9, respectively. Exams for Classes 10 and 12 at the Haryana Open School (HOS) were administered between October 16 and November 9.

