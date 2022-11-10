Hatchet buried claims MU, 3k LLB students to get rectified mark sheets today

University of Mumbai

Mumbai: Ten days have passed since the University of Mumbai made a printing blunder with over three thousand mark sheets of final year LLB students. The students were given result sheets with incorrect Permanent Registration Numbers(PRN) which put a hiatus on their plans of applying for a Masters’.

In line with its previous statement, Mumbai University is all set to send out the corrected mark sheets to law colleges around the city by today.

While talking to the told the Free Press Journal, Directorate of Examinations, Dr. Prasad Karande, said, “Every single mark sheet has been corrected and will be delivered to the colleges by Thursday morning. Some mark sheets had issues beyond PRNs, where lower semester marks were entered incorrectly. This is why the university took time to compile the corrected results.”