Hatchet buried claims MU, 3k LLB students to get rectified mark sheets today

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
University of Mumbai
Mumbai: Ten days have passed since the University of Mumbai made a printing blunder with over three thousand mark sheets of final year LLB students. The students were given result sheets with incorrect Permanent Registration Numbers(PRN) which put a hiatus on their plans of applying for a Masters’.

