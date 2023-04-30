Haryana TGT exam to begin from today, check schedule here

Haryana TGT exam | Representative pic

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the Haryana trained graduate teacher (TGT) recruitment exams from today, April 30.

Candidates must carry their HSSC TGT admit card to their exam centre without fail. Download Haryana TGT admit card from official website- hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC TGT exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift from 10:15 AM to 12 noon and evening shift from 3:15 PM to 5 PM. The entry gates will be closed at 9:30 AM for morning shift and 2:15 PM for evening shift.

The HSSC has released separate PDFs for the HSSC TGT recruitment exam syllabus.

HSSC TGT Exam will be consists of objective type questions and will have 100 questions.

HSSC is conducting the exam to fill 7,471 TGT vacancies to teach in Haryana government schools.

Haryana TGT exam 2023 schedule:

TGT Sanskrit: 6-10 April 30 (Evening shift)

TGT Music: 3-14 April 30 (Evening shift)

TGT Urdu: 8-11 April 30 (Evening shift)

TGT Social Studies: 17 May 13 (Evening shift)

TGT English: 0 May 14 (Morning shift)

TGT Arts: 5-16 May 14 (Evening shift)