Haryana Student Becomes Youngest 'Crorepati' In KBC Juniors Week

The popular Indian TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a platform that gives opportunity to earn a good amount of money on the basis of knowledge. This week one of the contestants Mayank from Haryana's Mahendragarh created history by becoming the youngest child to win an amount of 1 Crore on the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ in its ‘KBC Juniors Week!’

His achievement demonstrates the values of confidence, preparation, and perseverance, as he answered every question with ease, finally leading him to win 1Cr points.

The guest also impressed the host of the show, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan who was captivated by Mayank’s intelligence and wit.

Mayank also shared an incident with the 'Sholay' actor on his height. He said, “Everybody makes fun of my height. When I stand, someone will stand in front of me, who is very tall and I would get covered."

To whom Big B humorously replied, "Mere saath ulta hota hai (With me opposite happens). Patni ji hamari jo hai, woh aapke height ki hai (My wife is of your height). Aur unko bhi aise dekhna padta hai (She also has to look in a similar way)."

Towards the end Mayank said, "I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to display my knowledge on ‘KBC Juniors Week’.

"To be the youngest contestant to win such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family. We are big fans of the show and Bachchan Sir! I would also take this opportunity to thank my parents for their consistent guidance that helped me to play well and achieve the 1 crore feat", addded Mayank.

In the show one of the questions asked to a contestant was, "Which Indian player has broken Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in international cricket 2023.