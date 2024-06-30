 Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 6,000 Vacancies!
The Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2024 has opened applications for 6,000 posts. Candidates, aged 18-25, with 10+2 qualification can apply via hssc.gov.in until July 8, 2024.

Updated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the commencement of applications for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment, aiming to fill a substantial 6000 vacancies across the state. As per an official notification, the recruitment drive invites eligible candidates who have qualified under the Common Eligibility Test (CET) of Group-C. Interested candidates can submit their applications exclusively through the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in.

Date and Time:

The deadline for submission is July 8, 2024, by 11:59 PM.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 6,000

Male Constable (General Duty): 5,000 Posts

Female Constable (General Duty): 1,000 Posts

Eligibility:

Candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Education qualification:

Must have passed 10+2 from a recognised education Board/Institution.

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

No additional weightage will be given for higher education.

Age Criteria:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 25 years (as of June 1, 2024)

Age Relaxation: Three years relaxation beyond the upper age limit for all categories, as per HSSC guidelines.

Selection Process:

Knowledge Test: Weightage of 94.5%, bilingual (Hindi and English).

Minimum 50% marks required for general category candidates; 40% for reserved categories.

Physical Screening Test: Qualifying in nature.

NCC Certificate: Additional three marks for eligible candidates.

For more information and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official HSSC website and adhere to the specified deadlines.

