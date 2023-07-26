Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins at UHSRUGCounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Begins | Representational Pic

Haryana NEET UG 2023 counselling registration has commenced on July 26, 2023, providing aspiring medical students with a crucial opportunity to secure admissions in the state's esteemed medical and dental colleges. Interested and eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, UHSRUGCounselling.com.

The document verification of candidates who have been allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fees online will be from August 5 to August 7, 2023. The provisional allotment letter after successful document verification can be done from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

Steps to Register for Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website - UHSRUGCounselling.com.

Step 2: Click on the "Registration" link to start the counselling process.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including NEET UG 2023 Roll Number, Name, Date of Birth, and other essential particulars.

Step 4: After completing the registration, candidates will receive login credentials via email or SMS to access their accounts.

Step 5: Log in using the provided credentials and proceed to fill in personal and academic details, as required.

Step 6: Carefully select preferred colleges and courses based on eligibility and interest. The choices made during this step will play a significant role in the seat allotment process.

Step 7: Lock the choices once satisfied with the selections. Remember, once choices are locked, they cannot be modified.

Step 8: The seat allotment result will be published on the official website as per the counselling schedule. Successful candidates must download the provisional seat allotment letter.

Step 9: Candidates must report to the allotted college within the specified timeframe for document verification and admission confirmation.

Step 10: In case of any queries or concerns, candidates can reach out to the counselling authority through the helpline numbers provided on the website.

It is essential for candidates to keep track of the counselling schedule and important updates on the official website to avoid missing any critical deadlines.

The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory. Failing to appear for it will cancel the candidature. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER Haryana.