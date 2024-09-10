Haryana HPSC PGT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Here |

The written test admit card for the position of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) has been made available by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can use their mobile number and other information to access the call letters. The test dates for 2024 are September 13, 14, 15, and 17. The interview will take place on September 12, 2024.

How to download?

-Visit the official website of HPSC i.e. hpsc.gov.in

-Select the link to download the admit card for the PGT positions in the following subjects: geography, sociology, urdu, political science, biology, psychology, music, physics, home science, and physical education.

-Type in your cell phone number

-Get the 2024 Haryana PGT Admit Card.

-Print off the admission card.



Printing downloaded admit cards on A4 paper will guarantee crisp images and text. Applicants are required to carefully read and abide by all directions on the admit card.

Exam Pattern

The screening test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions that must be answered in two hours. Each question is worth the same amount of marks, totalling 100.

There will be a 0.25 mark deduction for each wrong answer. It should be emphasised that the results obtained in this first phase are just intended to reduce the pool of candidates for a subsequent test on their subject competence; they will not have any bearing on the final selection process.

In order to advance to the subsequent phase of the selection process, candidates need to meet the minimum requirement of 25%. Including any candidates who are placed in a bracket, the numbers called forward will increase by four times the number of positions posted.