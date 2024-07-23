Haryana HBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Declared; Check Here | Screen Grab

Results for the class 12 compartment exams were released today, July 22, 2024, by the Haryana Board of School Education.

In a press announcement, board chairman VP Yadav announced that 50.92% of applicants passed the HBSE Class 12 compartment exam in 2024. The 20,749 students who registered for the Class 12 division exams included 563 boys and 8,186 girls. 10,566 students passed the exam, while 9,198 had to take the compartment exams.

Eligibility Criteria

On July 3, the HBSE Class 12th supplemental exams 2024 were held at 75 locations around the state. According to the HBSE 12th passing standards, in order to pass the Haryana Board Class 12 test in 2024, students must receive 33% in each subject (theory and practical included) as well as an overall score of 33%.

How to check?

After logging in with their roll number and name, mother's name, father's name, or date of birth, candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, bseh.org.in.

-Go to bseh.org, the official website.

-On the webpage, select the link for HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024.

-Enter your login credentials.

-The screen will display the HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2024.

-Open the marks card and download it.

-Save a hard copy for future use.



It should be noted that different exam centres throughout the state hosted the official Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2024 from February 27 to April 2, 2024. Every day, there was just one shift for the exams. That was, however, conducted from 12.30 to 3 pm on some days and from 12.30 to 3.30 pm on other days.