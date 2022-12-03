e-Paper Get App
Haryana girl dies after falling from college building, probe begins





ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
Representative Photo
Chandigarh: A student from a private college in Yamunanagar died after falling from the third floor of the college building.


Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh said that they received the information that a student had fallen from the college building.

"The girl was shifted to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student at MLN college. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated," said SHO Kavaljit Singh.


The police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. 

