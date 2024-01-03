Haryana CM Khattar: Path Of Education A Commitment To Serve People

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar delivered a motivational address to students during the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh in Panchkula, emphasizing the importance of education and public service. The event, which celebrated 160 outstanding students from the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Haryana School Education Board, showcased the commitment to academic excellence.

Education's Noble Path

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Khattar urged students to view their educational journey as more than just personal development. He emphasized that education is a commitment to serving society and plays a pivotal role in shaping responsible citizens. The chief minister presented certificates to high-achieving students, recognizing their dedication and accomplishments.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of parents and teachers in nurturing students' talents, Khattar underscored the significance of personal initiative in driving continuous progress. He urged students to dedicate their lives to societal welfare and aspire to make meaningful contributions to society.

Hard Work, Clear Goals, and Perseverance

Stressing the importance of hard work in achieving success, Khattar advised students to set clear goals and persevere through challenges. He emphasized that education is the key to turning dreams into reality, encouraging students to strive for the highest standards in their academic pursuits.

During the interactive session, Khattar engaged with students, responding to their questions about various career paths. When a student inquired about a career in the defense forces, the chief minister advised approaching the chosen path with unwavering dedication. He assured them that persistent effort would eventually lead to success, even if immediate results are not evident.

The event concluded with students inspired and motivated to pursue their educational journeys with a commitment to societal welfare, echoing the chief minister's vision for a responsible and service-oriented citizenry.

(Inputs from PTI)