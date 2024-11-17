 Haryana: Class 12 Students Detonate Bomb Under Teacher’s Chair, Say They Learned It On YouTube
Haryana: Class 12 Students Detonate Bomb Under Teacher's Chair, Say They Learned It On YouTube

In Haryana, 13 Class 12 students were suspended for a week after setting off a firecracker-like device under their science teacher’s chair as a prank.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
The teacher reportedly forgave the students. | Twitter

A group of Class 12 students in Haryana has been suspended for a week after allegedly setting off a firecracker-like device under their female science teacher’s chair as part of a prank. The students reportedly learned to create the device by watching YouTube tutorials.

Fortunately, the teacher was unharmed in the incident.

According to a report by Times Of India, the prank was an act of retaliation after the teacher had scolded the students. One student placed the device beneath her chair, while another remotely triggered the explosion while she was seated at her desk.

Despite the severity of the act, the teacher chose to forgive the students. Officials from the Haryana education department quickly intervened, visiting the school to investigate. While expulsion was considered, the students' parents apologized on their behalf, promising to prevent such behavior in the future.



To address the situation, a panchayat was held in the village, where it was revealed that 13 of the 15 students in the class were involved in the prank and aware of the plan. All 13 have been suspended, with further discussions underway regarding additional disciplinary measures.

“If these children had used their skills to create a science model, we would have honored them,” District Education Officer Naresh Mehta told to TOI.

“Instead, this matter has been resolved with a warning. They learned everything from YouTube," he added.

Follow us on

