Haryana Class 10th, 12th Board Exams To Start On February 27, Exam Guidelines

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH), Bhiwani has announced the commencement of the theory exams for both Class 10 and Class 12, set to kick off on February 27, 2024. Scheduled to run until March 26th for Class 10 and April 2nd for Class 12, the exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm across 1,484 examination centers statewide.

In addition to the regular exams, the board will also oversee the open school, re-appear, additional, mercy chance, and marks improvement exams starting from the same date.

Exam Commencement and Subjects

The Class 10 examinations will initiate with Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit, Vyakran (Parampargat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth), Sanskrit Vyakran, (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul) papers, while Class 12 will commence with computer science and IT and ITES papers.

Guidelines for Candidates

To streamline the examination process, candidates are required to adhere to specific guidelines:

Obtain a coloured printout of the Haryana Board 2024 admit card on A-4 size paper from the board's website.

Ensure a scanned photograph is pasted and verified on the coloured admit card. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card and original identity card (such as Aadhaar card).

Candidates must update their Aadhaar card photo.

Arrive at the examination centre 30 minutes before the start time and follow all guidelines provided on the admit card.

Admit cards should not be laminated, and signatures of both the candidate and invigilator must be present as per the date on the admit card.

Prohibited Items and Exam Conduct

Candidates are strictly prohibited from bringing electronic devices such as mobile phones, calculators, or smartwatches into the examination centre. Moreover, they must ensure that the answer book provided by the invigilator contains the correct number of pages to avoid any discrepancies.