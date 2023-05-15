Haryana class 10, 12 Results 2023: 81.65 % pass class 12th exam, Girls outshine Boys

Haryana class 10, 12 Results 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Haryana Board of school education (HBSE) class 12 board examination has been declared.

The results link is active, Students can go to bseh.org.in and to check their class 12th Board exam results 2023.

This year 81.65 percent of students passed the Haryana Board class 12th exam.

87.11 percent of girls passed, whereas 76.43 percent of boys managed to pass the HBSE 2023 exam.

The board president said that 2,57,116 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 2,09,933 passed and 47,183 failed.

Girls scored better than boys with 87.11% while boys scored 76.43%.

HBSE Haryana Board class 12th Results 2023 topper

Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior secondary school, Siwani topped the exam, scoring 498 marks out of 500.

Jasmeet Kaur came in second with 497 marks.

Kanuj, Mansi Saini, and Priya tied for third place with a score of 496 out of 500.

Students will have to enter their roll numbers and dates of birth to access the HBSE board result 2023 link.

Steps to check Haryana BSEH 12th result 2023:

Go to bseh.org.

Open the Class 12 result link.

Enter the asked information and log in.

Check your result.

HBSE conducted Class 12 final exams from February 27 to March 28. Overall,5,59,738 students applied for Class 10 and 12 final exams in Haryana this year. These include 2,634,09 Class 12 students.