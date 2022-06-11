Haryana board likely to announce class 12 result on June 15, says BSEH chairman

(PTI Photo)

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) might announce the result of HBSE Class 12 examination on Wednesday, June 15. Jagbir Singh, BSEH Chairman, told Careers360 that the board is set to announce the Class 12 result 2022 on June 15, if delayed, the 12th result will be announced on June 16. "The board decided to announce the Class 12 result 2022 on June 14 initially, but as Kabir Jayanti is a holiday, the students can expect their result on June 15," the official said. The Class 10 result 2022 might just be announced next week, by June 25, he added.

From March 21 to April 7, the Haryana Board Class 12 exam was held. Nearly 2 lakh pupils took the Class 12 exam, with another 4 lakh taking the Class 10 exam. Students can check their Class 10, and 12 results on the official website, bseh.org.in, after they are released.

BSEH 12th Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Bseh.org.in is the official website.

Click on the link for the 12th outcome, 2022.

Enter your log-in information, including your roll number and date of birth.

On the screen, the BSEH 12th result will emerge.

Take a printout of the provisional scorecard for future reference.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Board was unable to hold Class 10, and 12 exams last year. All students enrolled in the 10th and 12th grades were certified to pass, and they were graded on a 30:10:60 scale, with 30% on the 10th exam, 10% on the 11th exam, and 60% on internal evaluation and practical exam results.

In 2020, 80.34 percent of students passed the Class 12 test, while 64.59 percent of students passed the Class 10 exam. Please visit Bseh.org.in for more information about the 10th and 12th results in 2022.