Haryana Board Announces Re-examinations For Classes 10 And 12 On April 4-5

PTI

According to the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), the re-examinations for Class 10 and 12 will take place on April 4 and 5. The previous exams for the HBSE secondary and senior secondary boards were cancelled due to a paper leak and suspected cheating.

The secondary Class 10 science re-exam is scheduled for April 5, while the Haryana Board Class 12 political science re-exam is scheduled for April 4.

The new exam is scheduled for 12.30 to 3.30 p.m. It is required of the students to arrive at the testing location thirty minutes prior to the start of the exam. According to the board, admission will not be permitted after 12:00 PM.

Fees

The superintendent of the exam centre will receive Rs 200 from the students as a reexamination fee.

A Government High School student in Chatehra village is said to have leaked or "sent out" the Class 10 English exam paper. There were apparently leaks of Class 12 Hindi papers in Bhawar village. Another incident included the purported leakage of a Class 12 Urdu paper from the Government Senior Secondary School Examination Centre Tapkan (B-2) in Nuh, Haryana.

The Class 10 board exam for 2024 was administered by the Haryana Board between March 26 and April 2. In the current year, 5,80,533 regular and private students took the BSEH Class 10, 12 board exam.