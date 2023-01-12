Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Twitter

New Delhi: The Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession presented the 'Center on the Legal Profession Award for Global Leadership' to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The award is CLP's highest professional honour and was previously presented to legal figures like Samatha Power, Brad Smith, and Vernon Jordan, as reported by Live Law. The recognition was confered during an online meeting between Chief Justice Chandrachud and Harvard Professor David B. Wilkins.

Read Also CLAT faces criticism after CJI DY Chandrachud remarks

"He's an inheritor of an incredible lineage of lawyering, and in Judiciary. His father was the 16th Chief Justice of India. But he also carries forward his mother's legacy who is an incredible accomplished musician," said Prof Wilkins reportedly while talking about the CJI.

Before becoming Chief Justice in November 2022, Justice Chadrachud earned an LLM and an SJD from Harvard Law School. While talking about his feats at Harvard, the CJI said, "One question which is raised is how do we think about merit? Because everytime we think of affirmative action, we think of whether it affects merit. We need to review our notions of merit."