e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHarvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Before becoming Chief Justice in November 2022, Justice Chadrachud earned an LLM and an SJD from Harvard Law School

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Harvard Law School Center on the Legal Profession presented the 'Center on the Legal Profession Award for Global Leadership' to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The award is CLP's highest professional honour and was previously presented to legal figures like Samatha Power, Brad Smith, and Vernon Jordan, as reported by Live Law. The recognition was confered during an online meeting between Chief Justice Chandrachud and Harvard Professor David B. Wilkins.

Read Also
CLAT faces criticism after CJI DY Chandrachud remarks
article-image

"He's an inheritor of an incredible lineage of lawyering, and in Judiciary. His father was the 16th Chief Justice of India. But he also carries forward his mother's legacy who is an incredible accomplished musician," said Prof Wilkins reportedly while talking about the CJI.

Before becoming Chief Justice in November 2022, Justice Chadrachud earned an LLM and an SJD from Harvard Law School. While talking about his feats at Harvard, the CJI said, "One question which is raised is how do we think about merit? Because everytime we think of affirmative action, we think of whether it affects merit. We need to review our notions of merit."

Read Also
LSAT India 2023: Registration process begins, steps to apply; direct link here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Harvard Law School confers leadership award to alum CJI Chandrachud

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system

Meghalaya CM rides school bus with students, marks launch of new transport system

JEE Main 2023: Last date to register for January session today; check details

JEE Main 2023: Last date to register for January session today; check details

UP university suspends 40 BTech students for showing fake documents

UP university suspends 40 BTech students for showing fake documents

Mumbai: Bomb threat to Dhirubhai Ambani School

Mumbai: Bomb threat to Dhirubhai Ambani School