Gurugram: MBBS Aspirant Dies By Suicide In PG Room; No Note Found, Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gurugram: A 30-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in a PG in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the paying guest owner called the police after smelling a foul odour. The police recovered the body after breaking down the room's door.

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No suicide note was found in the room. The body was around four to five days old and had completely decomposed, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit, a resident of Khampura village in Mahendergarh district.

He had been preparing for the MBBS entrance exam for some time and was living in Shri Krishna PG, Bas Kushla village in IMT, Manesar Police Station area since January.

On Wednesday night when a foul smell began emanating from the room, other tenants and the PG owner, Kapil Yadav, knocked on the door, but Ankit did not answer. Fearing something untoward, they immediately informed the local police, who found the body hanging.

The police searched Ankit's room and identified him using his Aadhaar card.

According to the police, Ankit had last spoken to his family on April 15, and since then, his mobile phone had been switched off.

Other men living in the PG described Ankit as quiet and someone who rarely interacted with others. He spent most of his time in his room studying, said police.

"The exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem. Currently, we are examining Ankit's call records and CCTV footage from the PG to solve the mystery," said a senior police officer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)