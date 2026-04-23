BMC Issues Strict SOP For Nutrition Bars In Civic Schools After Hygiene Concerns & Student Health Complaints | AI

Mumbai: After cases concerning health issues of students came up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) education department rolled out strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for distributing nutrition bars in civic schools after hygiene concerns.

Key Guidelines

The SOP from the civic body stated that the schools must ensure proper sourcing, storage, and on-site consumption, with mandatory checks and lab testing if any contamination is suspected.

After much debate over alleged hygiene concerns around nutrition bars provided to civic school students, the BMC education department has issued SOP for the supplementary nutrition scheme.

End-to-End Responsibility

Teachers, principals, and education inspectors have been given end-to-end responsibility to ensure the bars are safe for consumption. The guidelines mandate checks on sourcing from authorised contractors, airtight packaging, maintenance of supply registers, safe storage, and proper handling of the nutrition bars. Also, children must consume the bars on the school premises itself.

The SOPs require a panchanama if any objectionable item is found during distribution. In such the bar, which is then signed, sealed, and sent for laboratory testing through the school administrative officer.

Earlier cases of expired nutribars was discussed in the education committee, similarly on Tuesday, Leader of opposition Kishori Pednekar visited Shivaji Nagar BMC School in Bandra where students allegedly complained of stomach ache due alleged stale food being served.

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