Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Schools to remain closed in Delhi today

New Delhi: Following the declaration of a holiday on February 16, the Delhi government announced that schools in the national capital will be closed on Wednesday in honour of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

"All the government, government-aided and unrecognised schools of Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT), Municipal corporation, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi cantonment board shall observe a holiday on 16 February," according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

On Guru Ravidas' birthday, the Delhi government issued a notice declaring February 16 as a holiday in all government departments.

The official statement issued by the Delhi government reads, "The Lieutenant Governor of the national capital territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, 16 February 2022 as a holiday in all government offices under the government of the national capital territory of Delhi on account of Sant guru Ravidas birthday."

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:15 AM IST