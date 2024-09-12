GUJCET 2025 Exam Date Released; Check Schedule Here | Representative Image

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test schedule has been made public by the Gujarat School Examination Board (GSEB). The official announcement states that on March 23, 2025, GSEB will administer the GUJCET 2025 exam. The entire schedule will be made available by GSEB when it is ready.

Students in class 12 who want to enrol in undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs at different state-wide colleges and universities must take the GUJCET 2025 exam.

The application forms for GUJCET 2025 will be available to candidates from January 25 to February 25 of the following year. The GUJCET Admit Cards 2025 will be made available by GSEB in March.

Exam Pattern

Past patterns indicate that applicants for the GUJCET exam need to be at least 17 years old. The candidate must have passed the 10+2 exam or be taking it, with Physics and Mathematics required, along with Chemistry, Biology, and Computer as electives.

Eligibility Criteria

Tentative Dates

GUJCET 2025 application form release - January 25

Last date to fill out and submit the GUJCET exam 2025 application form - February 25

Release of admit card - March 25

GUJCET 2025 - March 23, 2025