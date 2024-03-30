GUJCET 2024 Exam Tomorrow: Guidelines, Admit Card Download, Exam Pattern & More

File

The GUJCET 2024, which is the Gujarat Common Entrance Test, is scheduled to happen on March 31, which is tomorrow. The GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) has issued the admit cards for the exam, and it is important for candidates to bring them along as they will not be permitted to enter the examination hall without it. Physics, and chemistry will be held from 10 am to noon; biology from 1 pm to 2 pm; and mathematics from 3 pm to 4 pm.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Next on the homepage you will have to find the link that says ‘Click here to Download GUJCET 2024 Hall ticket’.

Once you click on it, a new page should now appear on your screen.

Enter the login credentials as required and then submit.

The GUJCET 2024 admit card should now be visible on your screen.

Check for any mistakes and then download the admit card.

Print out the admit card as you will need to bring it with you to the examination hall.

Exam Patter:

GUJCET 2024 exam structure: Two question papers will be administered

Paper 1:

- Combination of Physics and Chemistry

- Total of 80 questions

- Each question carries 1 mark

- Time allotted: 2 hours

Paper 2:

- Contains questions from Mathematics and Biology

- Total of 40 questions.

- Each question carries 1 mark

- Time allotted: 1 hour

Language options:

- Exam paper available in multiple languages: Gujarati, Hindi, and English

- Language preference must be specified in the application form

Guidelines:

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall or venue once the exam has commenced.

They have been advised to bring a high-quality black ballpoint pen for completing the information and answers on the answer sheet.

Candidates should not bring any additional materials except for the admission card.

The use of textbooks, reference materials, slide rules, printed or handwritten log tables, photocopies of written material, notes, cell phones, pagers, or any other instruments or literature is strictly prohibited in the examination hall.

Only the admission card and a basic calculator will be allowed inside the examination hall.

Read Also MHT CET Exam Rescheduled Due To Clash With NEET-UG

The GSEB conducts GUJCET to admit candidates into higher courses such as engineering and pharmacy. Eligible candidates include those who are either going to appear or have passed the HSC exam science stream from other boards. The exam was initially scheduled for April 2, but it was rescheduled by GSHSEB to avoid any clashes with the 2024 CBSE board exams..