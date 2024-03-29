MHT CET Exam Rescheduled Due To Clash With NEET-UG

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has rescheduled the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. The exams scheduled for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group on May 5, 2024, will not take place as previously planned.

This decision comes after the announcement of changes to the MHT CET 2024 exams for engineering, nursing, LLB, and other courses of study. The CET Cell stated that the PCM group exam won't be conducted on May 5, 2024, due to the NEET-UG exam being scheduled for the same day. New dates for the MHT CET will be announced soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (NEET-UG) 2024 on May 5, 2024. The application process for NEET 2024 closed on March 16, and the correction period began on March 18, 2024. NEET UG registration cards are anticipated to be issued in the first week of May 2024, shortly before the examination.

The exam dates were previously postponed to avoid conflicts with Lok Sabha elections, but this time, the PCM exam was rescheduled due to a clash with NEET-UG exams. Admission cards for 2024 will be distributed 10 days before the exam date.

The MHT CET exam syllabus is based on the curriculum of classes 11 and 12, with 20 percent of questions from class 11 and 80 percent from class 12. The MHT CET 2024 will consist of two papers, each totaling 100 marks.

For PCM candidates, the first exam will cover Mathematics, while for PCB candidates, Biology will be the subject of the first paper. Both PCB and PCM exams include sections on Physics and Chemistry, and candidates will have three hours to complete their exams.

The MHT CET 2024 application form correction window is now open for candidates applying to engineering, agriculture, and other technological courses.