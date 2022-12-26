Gujarat: Woman attends boyfriend’s exam while latter enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat: Woman attends boyfriend’s exam while latter enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Surat: A 24-year-old woman was caught after she attended an examination for her boyfriend, while he was away on a vacation.

The accused was caught by the college authorities during the third-year B.Com exam following which the Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) committee recommended punishment to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate after completing the inquiry recently.

The woman had made the changes on the exam hall ticket using computer by putting her photograph in place of her boyfriend’s photo and other changes were also made to avoid getting caught.

