Gujarat: Woman attends boyfriend’s exam while latter enjoys vacation in Uttarakhand

Surat: A 24-year-old woman was caught after she attended an examination for her boyfriend, while he was away on a vacation.

The incident was reported at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) as a woman appeared for the third-year B.Com paper while her boyfriend was on vacation in Uttarakhand on the same day.

The accused was caught by the college authorities during the third-year B.Com exam following which the Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) committee recommended punishment to the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) syndicate after completing the inquiry recently.

The woman had made the changes on the exam hall ticket using computer by putting her photograph in place of her boyfriend’s photo and other changes were also made to avoid getting caught.