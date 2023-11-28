Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared

Gujarat TAT 2023 | Representative image

The State Examination Board, Gandhinagar, has officially released the results for the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) Higher Secondary (HS) Mains examination conducted on November 28, 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can now access them on the official website sebexam.org.

Important Dates:

Results Announcement: November 28, 2023

Merit Verification Application Period: December 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023

Exam Overview:

The TAT-(HS)-2023 Mains examination, aligned with the New Education Policy, comprised a two-tier structure.

Preliminary examinations for Gujarati Medium were held on August 6, 2023, and for English and Hindi mediums on August 13, 2023, with results declared in August 2023.

Candidates clearing the preliminaries participated in the Descriptive Written Test on September 17, 2023.

The main test included two papers, Paper-1 from 10:30 am to 13:00 pm and Paper-2 from 15:00 pm to 18:00 hours.

How to Check Results:

Visit the Gujarat SEB portal at sebexam.org.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Merit Verification Process:

Candidates seeking merit verification can apply online on the official website from December 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023.

Ensure you follow the provided steps to access your results efficiently.