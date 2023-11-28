 Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared

Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared

State Examination Board declares Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary results access scores on sebexam.org.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat TAT 2023 | Representative image

The State Examination Board, Gandhinagar, has officially released the results for the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) Higher Secondary (HS) Mains examination conducted on November 28, 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can now access them on the official website sebexam.org.

Important Dates:

Results Announcement: November 28, 2023

Merit Verification Application Period: December 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023

Exam Overview:

The TAT-(HS)-2023 Mains examination, aligned with the New Education Policy, comprised a two-tier structure.

Preliminary examinations for Gujarati Medium were held on August 6, 2023, and for English and Hindi mediums on August 13, 2023, with results declared in August 2023.

Candidates clearing the preliminaries participated in the Descriptive Written Test on September 17, 2023.

The main test included two papers, Paper-1 from 10:30 am to 13:00 pm and Paper-2 from 15:00 pm to 18:00 hours.

How to Check Results:

Visit the Gujarat SEB portal at sebexam.org.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Merit Verification Process:

Candidates seeking merit verification can apply online on the official website from December 1, 2023, to December 8, 2023.

Ensure you follow the provided steps to access your results efficiently.

Read Also
Last Day to Apply For Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023; Apply Now
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras Professor Suspended After Inquiry Committee Held Him Responsible For PhD Student's...

IIT Madras Professor Suspended After Inquiry Committee Held Him Responsible For PhD Student's...

Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared

Gujarat TAT 2023 Higher Secondary Mains Exam Result Declared

JEE Main 2024 Registration To Be Closed On November 30 At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply...

JEE Main 2024 Registration To Be Closed On November 30 At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply...

New NEP Stresses On Innovation Through Education: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New NEP Stresses On Innovation Through Education: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

AAT 2024 Registration Now Open: Essential Details For Architecture Aspirants

AAT 2024 Registration Now Open: Essential Details For Architecture Aspirants