Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board To Crack Down On Exam Malpractice With 33 Punishments

Representative Image | File

In a bid to ensure fair and transparent board exams, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced 33 different types of punishments for students caught indulging in malpractice during the upcoming examinations starting March 11th.

"We have taken a zero-tolerance approach towards exam malpractice," stated a GSHSEB spokesperson. "These 33 punishments are categorized based on the severity of the offense and will serve as a strong deterrent for students contemplating any unfair practices."

About 15 lakh students from across the state are expected to appear for the board exams, and the GSHSEB has taken extensive measures to prevent cheating and irregularities. The punishments range from cancellation of results to filing police complaints, depending on the nature of the offence.

"One of the most common malpractices we see involves students placing currency notes in their answer sheets with a request for a passing grade," explained the spokesperson. "In such cases, the result for the subject will be cancelled, and the student will be barred from taking other examinations."

The board also warned students against attempting to influence examiners through written requests or mentioning their addresses in answer booklets. "Any such attempt will result in the cancellation of the subject's result," the spokesperson reiterated.

With the announcement of these strict measures, the GSHSEB aims to conduct the board exams with integrity and maintain the sanctity of the assessment process. They encourage students to focus on their studies and refrain from engaging in any malpractice that could jeopardize their academic future.