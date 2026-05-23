Gujarat Prisons Achieve Educational Milestone As 44 Inmates Successfully Clear Class 10 And Class 12 Board Examinations | Representative Image

Ahmedabad, May 23: A total of 44 inmates lodged in various prisons across Gujarat have passed Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the Gujarat state board, proving that one can find motivation to pursue education even in the most adverse circumstances.

As many as 22 inmates cleared the Class 10 examination and another 22 passed the Class 12 examination of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), officials said on Saturday.

The Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration encouraged the inmates who wanted to pursue studies, said a release.

"Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the guidance of Gujarat in-charge Director General of Police Dr K L N Rao, an inspiring picture of rehabilitation through education has emerged from jails across the state," it said.

The inmates were provided books and study material besides necessary facilities. Classes were conducted in prison for every subject and the candidates were also helped with filling examination forms.

The GSHSEB set up examination centres within jail premises.

"After being sentenced, I felt my life had come to an end. But the inspiration I received through Radio Prison, the welfare office, and jail officials motivated me to return to the studies. Today, after succeeding in the examination, I feel alive again after many years," said one inmate.

Another successful candidate said that as a child, he had to give up school due to the family's difficult financial situation. He fell into depression after landing in jail. But counselling and encouragement from prison officials motivated him to resume his studies.

"Despite being in prison, my dreams are still alive. I attend music classes twice a week and aspire to become a singer after my release," said one inmate.

The administration has set up libraries in state prisons where audio books are also available, the release said.

Dr K L N Rao congratulated the inmates who cleared the GSHSEB exams, saying successful inmates would be honored with certificates. The talented children of prison inmates would also be encouraged and supported, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)