CPI(M) Rajya Sabha Leader John Brittas Writes To Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Over CBSE Class-12 On-Screen Marking Flaws

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File Photo

New Delhi, May 23: The Rajya Sabha leader of the CPI(M), John Brittas, wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, raising concerns over the CBSE Class-12 On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, alleging blurred scanned answer scripts, inconsistencies in evaluation and technical problems in the revaluation process.

In his letter to Pradhan, Brittas referred to an earlier representation sent on May 21 and said additional complaints and documentary material have emerged from students, parents, teachers and academics across the country regarding the transparency and reliability of the evaluation mechanism.

He cited concerns over blurred or partially-illegible scanned answer sheets, alleged omission of step-marking in subjects, such as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and continuing technical difficulties in the revaluation and answer-sheet access portal.

The MP said several students have reported that the scanned answer scripts made available through the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) portal are blurred or partially unreadable, making it difficult to verify the correctness of evaluation. He said students are questioning how fair assessment can be ensured if the scripts themselves are inadequately legible during digital evaluation, adding that such concerns undermine confidence in the examination process.

Brittas also flagged concerns over the alleged inadequate award of step marks in Science and Mathematics papers despite students having written derivations and intermediate workings. He said even isolated inconsistencies can have serious consequences since board-examination results determine eligibility for higher-education admissions, scholarships and professional opportunities.

The letter further highlighted technical glitches and instability in the re-evaluation and answer-sheet portal, alleging that candidates are unable to access documents or complete applications within the prescribed timelines.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said such procedural impediments can cause irreversible prejudice to students amid strict admission schedules.

Seeking urgent intervention, he requested the minister to order an independent review of the OSM system, particularly regarding answer-script readability, evaluation consistency and step-marking. He also called for supervisory or manual verification mechanisms in disputed cases, restoration and stabilisation of the portal, extension of re-evaluation timelines and consideration of moderation or other academic safeguards during the transition to digital evaluation.

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