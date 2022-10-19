Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Mission Schools of Excellence project to boost education sector

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi | ANI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 2-day visit to Gujarat, launched the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' in Gandhinagar's Adalaj. Gujarat is the first state in India to take a step towards the mission.

At the time of inauguration, PM Modi said that 50,000 new classrooms and over one lakh smart classrooms would start under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

PM Modi also mentioned the benefits that the education sector would witness with 5G coming in. He said that in addition to the smart classrooms, smart services, and smart teachers, 5G would play a very important role in escalating the level of the education sector. He also added that with 5G, students will get easy access to Virtual Reality and Internet.