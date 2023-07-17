Gujarat: NIFT To Host Fashion Show Showcasing Ancient 'Panchtatva' At G20 Finance Ministers Meet

NIFT students | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Gandhinagar in Gujarat will organise a fashion show inspired by the ancient wisdom of 'panchtatva' or five elements as part of Sunday's G20 finance ministers' cultural dinner.

The NIFT Gandhinagar said the event will showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and vibrant fashion industry to world leaders attending the G20 summit. The faculty members and students have planned and executed every aspect of the event to underline the 'Mission LiFE' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

The institute said the event serves as a global platform to exhibit the country's traditional crafts, symbolising the unity and interdependence of all living and non-living beings. "Inspired by the ancient wisdom of 'panchtatva' or five elements -- wind, fire, earth, water, and sky -- our showcase exemplifies the deep reverence for these essential elements found in ancient Indian scriptures from Rig Veda to Ramcharitmanas,” the NIFT Gandhinagar director Sameer Sood said.

He added that five sequences, each representing an element, will celebrate indigenous traditional artisanal craftsmanship, promoting unity through skillful and mindful actions.

Renowned Indian designers Ritu Beri, Anju Modi and Payal Jain have collaborated with NIFT Gandhinagar to design and showcase three of the five sequences, the institute said. Gandhinagar will host G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) on July 17-18 and 66 delegations are expected to take part. The meeting will discuss the global economy and international financial architecture issues. These events are part of India's presidency of G20.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)