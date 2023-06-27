IIT Mandi Hosts G20-S20 Meet; Check Details Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is hosting G20-S20 forum from 21st to 30th June 2023.
Wikimedia
IIT Mandi on day 4 of G20-S20 hosted a meeting on technological development for defense and the institute is involved in defense research and innovation.
IIT Mandi
A team from the institute developed an artificial material that can make stealth vehicles and establishments less visible to radar.
File
The event provides a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices, as well as addressing pressing challenges related to the themes of the event.
IIT Mandi
The schedule for Day 4 (27th June): Technology for Defence, Day 5 (29th June): Technology for Society and for Day 6 (30th June): Renewable Energy
PTI
The meeting was attended by academia from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and Armed Forces.
DRDO
The event covered topics including research opportunities in terminal ballistics, mountain hazard management in the Indian Himalaya, chem-biodefense, and the roles and responsibilities of Bharat Electronics Limited.
File
Thanks For Reading!