IIT Mandi Hosts G20-S20 Meet; Check Details Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is hosting G20-S20 forum from 21st to 30th June 2023.

Wikimedia

IIT Mandi on day 4 of G20-S20 hosted a meeting on technological development for defense and the institute is involved in defense research and innovation.

IIT Mandi

A team from the institute developed an artificial material that can make stealth vehicles and establishments less visible to radar.

File

The event provides a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices, as well as addressing pressing challenges related to the themes of the event.

IIT Mandi

The schedule for Day 4 (27th June): Technology for Defence, Day 5 (29th June): Technology for Society and for Day 6 (30th June): Renewable Energy

PTI

The meeting was attended by academia from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defense Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and Armed Forces.

DRDO

The event covered topics including research opportunities in terminal ballistics, mountain hazard management in the Indian Himalaya, chem-biodefense, and the roles and responsibilities of Bharat Electronics Limited.

File

Thanks For Reading!

Pune: G-20 Education Working Group Delegates Immerse in Pune's Heritage Sites (WATCH)
Find out More