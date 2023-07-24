Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Today At medadmgujarat.org

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representative image

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 registration closes today, July 24. Candidates can complete the Gujarat NEET UG registration for admission to the MBBS courses by visiting the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will not accept the application form for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 from tomorrow onwards.

Earlier, the registration for Gujarat MBBS 2023 counselling started on July 15. Only NEET 2023 qualified candidates are eligible for Gujarat NEET counselling.

For Gujarat MBBS admission 2023, candidates must register and undergo document verification. The last date to verify documents is July 25. After verification, the authorities will publish the Gujarat NEET 2023 merit list, featuring the names of shortlisted candidates for online counselling.

During the counselling process, candidates from the merit list will have to select their preferred courses and colleges for admission. The Gujarat MBBS and BDS seat allotment list will be prepared based on the choices filled, the NEET exam rank and seat availability.

Documents required for Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023:

NEET 2023 scorecard

Class 10 and 12 marksheet

Payment receipt of tuition fee at the bank

Gujarat MBBS 2023 seat allotment letter

Tuition fee receipt downloaded from the official website

Proof of place and date of birth and Indian citizenship (school leaving certificate, transfer certificate, passport or birth certificate)

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate (For SEBC category)

EWS certificate

Fitness certificate

Read Also NEET UG Counselling 2023: Top 10 MBBS Colleges in Maharashtra As Per Latest Rankings

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)